Astana Hosts OTS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Run-up to OTS Anniversary Summit

ASTANA – The 10th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place in the Kazakh capital in anticipation of the 10th OTS anniversary summit on Nov. 3, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The ministers reviewed and approved the final draft documents scheduled for signing at the summit.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu emphasized the country’s commitment to opening humanitarian corridors for the people of Gaza. He said the current geopolitical turbulence and economic challenges require concerted efforts within the OTS.

“Our country is very concerned about the escalation of violence in the Middle East. We join the international community in calling for an immediate ceasefire,” he said, calling for the parties involved to prioritize peace negotiations.

The meeting was attended by foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Hungary, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Secretaries-General of the OTS, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, International Organization of Turkic Culture, presidents of the Turkic Academy, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Turkic Investment Fund, and the chairman of the OTS Council of Elders.

At a meeting with Turkic Academy President Shahin Mustafayev and President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Efendiyeva, Nurtleu emphasized the importance of advancing the concept of Turkic cultural identity and further implementation of relevant projects between Turkic countries.

The presidents of these organizations spoke about their activities in promoting Turkic culture and heritage globally and shared information about ongoing projects aimed at developing scientific and educational potential among Turkic nations.