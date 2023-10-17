Kazakhstan Condemns Hamas Attacks, Urges Peaceful Resolution in Israel Conflict

ASTANA – In response to the recent armed conflict between Hamas and Israel, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Oct. 17 condemning the attacks by Hamas against civilians in Israel and the capture of hostages, including foreigners.

“We support the call of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on immediate and unconditional release of hostages and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid,” the statement reads.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaking at the Summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Bishkek, said: “Challenges that have not been addressed for decades cannot be resolved by terrorist actions. There is no justification.”

The Kazakh statement called on Israel to exercise restraint and avoid disproportionate use of force, which can lead to many civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip and the destruction of civil infrastructure.

According to the statement, it is crucial to comply with the norms of international law, and follow the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, which secure the legal rights of the Palestinian people. Kazakhstan warned that violence can lead to a cycle of counter-violence and have tragic consequences not only for the Middle East but for the global community as a whole.

The country also expressed solidarity with the international community, urging the cancellation of established timeframes to evacuate Gaza Strip residents and ensure the protection of civilians who should not become hostages of the conflict.

The statement also called on all parties involved to immediately cease hostilities and shift their efforts towards achieving a peaceful resolution based on stability and security for all residents of the region, in accordance with the two-state solution.

On Oct. 7th, Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared a state of war as Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip launched rockets and infiltrated Israeli territory, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including children and the elderly.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli air strikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 2,808 Palestinians. In response, attacks by Hamas and military operations caused approximately 1,400 Israeli casualties, including 286 soldiers.