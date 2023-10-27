President Tokayev Visits Zhetisu Region, Assesses Progress in Development  

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited several cultural, tourist, and industrial sites during an Oct. 26 working trip to the Zhetisu Region, reported the Akorda press service.

The President’s working trip to the region began with a visit to the Shokan Ualikhanov (1835 – 1853) Altynemel Memorial Museum, where Tokayev paid tribute to the memory of the outstanding ethnographer, folklorist, and educational scientist. Tokayev learned more about historical documents related to life, work, military service, historical, ethnographic, geographical research, and the last years of Ualikhanov’s life.

Tourism development in the region

Deputy Governor of the Zhetisu Region Rustam Ali reported on the ongoing work to develop regional tourism. Over the past three years, the number of tourists visiting the region has doubled, and the volume of services in this area has increased to 16 billion tenge ($33.8 million). The region implements a number of infrastructure projects to accelerate the development of this industry.

Promoting ecotourism is a priority in the Zhongar-Alatau National Park and the Altyn Emel National Park. This year, the Altyn Emel visitor center was opened, and it is planned to implement eight investment projects totaling 1.7 billion tenge ($3.6 million) on the territory of the Zhongar-Alatau National Park. Also, the authority intends to build a ski and biathlon complex in Tekeli and repair the road to the Burkhan Bulak waterfall.

Tokayev noted that it is necessary to construct and improve engineering and communication networks for tourist and recreational areas, as well as increase the region’s tourism potential.

“There are enough tourist sites in the region. It is necessary to preserve and develop all this at the proper level. Tourism should become a priority of the region’s economy. A large number of tourists will positively affect the development of the region. The region’s potential in tourism is enormous,” the President said.

Industrial facilities

Tokayev visited the ALACEM cement plant, one of the region’s largest manufacturing enterprises.

The Kazakh-Singapore joint venture, launched in 2020 as part of the industrialization program, produces 1.5 million tons of cement annually using the dry method. The project cost is 47 billion tenge ($99.2 million). The plant has M400, M450, and M500 cement grades, widely used mainly in constructing civil and industrial facilities. The plant’s products were used to construct the Ayusay mudflow-retaining dam, built in the gorge of the Bolshaya Almatinka River.

In addition, the company’s founders are expanding the range of investment projects implemented in the country. Notably, in 2021, the company acquired and modernized the Kazakhcement enterprise in the Zharminsky district of the Abai Region and created 450 workplaces. In the coming years, another cement plant will be launched in the Kordai district of the Zhambyl Region. The plant’s products will be exported to the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan.

Social and economic development

Governor of the Zhetisu Region Beibit Issabayev informed the President about the social and economic development of the region.

According to Issabayev, the socio-economic figures of the region have maintained positive dynamics in all major sectors of the economy. Production volume in the region increased by 5.8%. Some 213.9 billion tenge ($451.6 million) of investments were attracted into the regional economy with an increase of 23.9%, including private investments grew by 15.7%.

Tokayev commended the region’s development pace.