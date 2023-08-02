Kazakhstan Creates Ecological Visitor Centers at National Parks 

ASTANA — Seven visitor centers have been built in national parks and natural reserves throughout the country with foreign investments over the past two years, the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports said on Aug. 1.

They include visit centers Ayusay, Turgensai, Sharyn, Gorelnik, Medeu, and Altyn Emel in the Almaty Region and Sartas in the Mangystau Region.

These centers are environmentally friendly, according to Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports.

“Such facilities consist of modules assembled from wooden structures. The base is made without concrete using geo-screws with metal strapping,” he said.

Similar visitor centers will be opened in the Turgen and Butakovka gorges in the future.

Kazakhstan supports entrepreneurs in tourism through seven supportive measures, including subsidizing the costs of tour operators for each foreign tourist, subsidizing the cost of air tickets in Kazakhstan for children, construction of roadside service facilities and tourist facilities.

According to the eQonaq information system, almost 200,000 foreign tourists have visited Almaty since the beginning of the year.