President Tokayev Tours Digital Bridge Exhibition

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended an exhibition held as part of the Digital Bridge international technology forum on Oct. 12, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev explored various exhibition areas encompassing robotics, Social Tech, Creative Economy, AI, FinTech, Industry 4.0, GovTech, Kaspi.kz, Astana Hub, Freedom Bank, MyCar, among others.

In the robotics zone, the Kazakhstan robotics team, which won numerous competitions, showcased projects from the Ustem Foundation, Alem School, and MakerSpace to the President.

Bagdat Mussin, the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, briefed Tokayev on efforts by certain second-tier banks and other enterprises to streamline citizens’ access to government services via their platforms.

Moreover, Tokayev was introduced to health care digitization initiatives. This included a feature for confirming services during doctor appointments using a QR code through the eDensaulyk platform on the eGov mobile app, a project by the Health Ministry.

In addition to familiarizing himself with Astana Hub projects, President Tokayev also delved into the Google for Startups program, Draper University, Tech Orda, Silkroad Innovation Hub, and regional IT Hubs. He was introduced to the AiGov project, a chatbot designed for consultations and delivering public services, developed by the National Information Technologies company.

Tokayev further examined digital solutions presented by QazaqGaz national company and the travel management project of KazMunayGas. This project is geared towards enhancing transport security and transparently overseeing the functioning of transportation and specialized equipment.

Tokayev extended his best wishes to the exhibition’s participants, emphasizing that digitization in Kazakhstan is not limited to improving separate industries but pursues a substantial transformation in the economy and societal life.