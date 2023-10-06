Digital Bridge 2023 to Host Robots Battle, Drone Racing and Pitching Zone

ASTANA – The best robots of the FIRST Robotics Competition will fight at a robotics exhibition during the Digital Bridge 2023 on Oct. 12-13 in Astana, reported the forum’s press service.

The robots made by schoolchildren, champions in robotics, who represented Kazakhstan in Australia and the United States, will create colorful mosaics, launch air planes and climb onto the “pedestal” during the battle.

The exhibition will feature a drone basketball, offering visitors to compete in aerial devices controlling, and master drone racing under the guidance of ASPANfest champions.

Kazakhstan robotics team that won gold among over 190 countries in Switzerland last year, and currently participating in the International FIRST Global Challenge 2023 in Singapore, will perform in the forum’s robotics zone, sharing their impressions and showcasing their robot capable of separating simulated water into oxygen and hydrogen atoms.

The exhibition will also present engineering and technical projects of schoolchildren and students in the areas of agriculture, aerospace construction and cybersecurity.

The forum is expected to offer a Pitching Zone, five-minute one-to-one meetings between startups and large and medium-sized businesses. This speed networking format will provide the opportunity to meet potential partners and investors in such areas as telecom, smart cities, logistics, construction, banks, oil and gas, and e-commerce.

Over 50 startups will present ready-made solutions that help improve business and increase competitiveness in the market. Businesses are particularly interested in the startups that have successfully integrated AI.

This year, the Digital Bridge Forum under the main theme Artificial and Human Intelligence: The right balance, will include a plenary session with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and one-to-one meetings with him, over 30 panel sessions with international speakers, signing agreements, Google for Startups’ events, filming of the “Meet the Drapers” startups reality show, Digital Bridge Awards, Astana Hub Battle, Startup Alley, job fair and a number of exhibitions of corporations, robotics, voluntary controlled and IT schools, and regional IT hubs.