Nineteen Kazakh Citizens Return Home from Israel

ASTANA – The Kazakh Embassy in Israel organized a flight to return 19 citizens home, Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said at an Oct. 16 briefing.

Among them were 15 children who studied under special educational programs. Diplomats transferred them from different regions of Israel to the airport in Tel Aviv to ensure their safe departure.

The embassy continues to coordinate compatriots on departure and air ticket purchase issues, as over 100 citizens have requested assistance in leaving Israel.

The Kazakh Embassies in Egypt and Jordan also remain in constant contact with over 100 compatriots in the Gaza Strip, negotiating with local authorities on their possible departure to Egypt through the Rafah checkpoint.

The situation in the Gaza Strip is still complicated. The Kazakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement yesterday, calling for a peaceful resolution in the Israel conflict.

There have been no reports of dead or injured Kazakh citizens.