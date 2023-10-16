Kazakhstan’s Alexey Lutsenko Wins Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye

ASTANA – Alexey Lutsenko of the Astana Qazaqstan Team won the 58th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, which took place from Oct. 8 to 15, reported the team’s press service.

Lutsenko, 31, took the leader’s jersey at Babadağ, a brutal stage with an extremely hard and long climb, successfully defended it throughout the following five days and secured the victory ahead of Ben Zwiehoff and Harold Tejada in the race’s final general classification.

The last time Lutsenko came to Türkiye, he finished second and had a lot of motivation to do it better with his teammates this year after a remarkable performance in the 19th Asian Games.

“This is the nicest end of the season for the team but also for me. It is cool to finish a tough season with this success,” he said.

Astana Qazaqstan Team General Manager Alexandr Vinokurov highlighted that with this win, Kazakhstan claimed crucial points in the Olympic ranking, earning two out of four licenses for the Paris Olympics 2024.

In the last stage in Istanbul, Astana’s sprinter Cees Bol took his fourth podium place in this edition of the Tour of Türkiye, finishing second in a bunch sprint.