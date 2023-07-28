Kazakhstan Receives Formal Invitation to Paris Olympics 2024

ASTANA – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) invited Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) to participate in the 33rd Summer Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, Sports.kz reported on July 28.

Two hundred and three out of 206 NOCs received an invitation from the IOC, except from Russia and Belarus. Guatemala has been officially suspended from the world’s recognized NOCs since 2022.

On July 26, a solemn event on this occasion took place in Paris with the participation of IOC President Thomas Bach and President of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tony Estanguet.

The Paris Olympics 2024 are scheduled for July 26 to Aug. 11 next year.