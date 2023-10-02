Kazakhstan Secures Gold in Kayak, Canoeing Racing at Asian Games

ASTANA – Kazakh athletes Sergey Yemelyanov and Timur Khaidarov won the gold medal in the canoe double 500-meter final on Oct. 2 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

This is the fourth gold the national team has brought to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Mariya Brovkova and Rufina Iskakova claimed two silver medals in kayaking and canoeing events. In the tandem kayak rowing competition covering 500 meters, Irina Podoynikova and Olga Shmeleva earned second place.

Timofey Yemelyanov and Kirill Tubayev secured bronze medals in the single kayak rowing competition, spanning 1,000 meters.

Kazakhstan women’s water polo team won the bronze medal, beating Uzbekistan in the final match with a score of 16:8.

Kazakh boxer Sagyndyk Togambay also claimed the bronze in the up-to-92-kilogram weight category in a semi-final match against Han Xuezhen of China.

In the Kurash wrestling event, Bekadil Shaimerdenov of Kazakhstan secured a silver medal in the up to 81-kilogram category against Uzbekistan’s Umid Yesanov.

Kazakhstan women’s skeet shooting team consisting of Mariya Dmitriyenko, Aizhan Dosmagambetova, and Anastasia Prilepina claimed the bronze medal in the trap shooting event.