Kazakhstan Opens First Honorary Consulate in Penang

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s first Honorary Consulate in Penang, Malaysia opened on Oct. 2 signifying the two countries’ intent to strengthen bilateral relations, reported the Kazakh Embassy in Malaysia.

Dato’ Wira Louis Ng Chun Hau, the founder and executive chairman of the Public Gold Group, has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Penang.

Attending the opening ceremony, Ng said he was determined to strengthen the existing bonds between Kazakhstan and Malaysia to foster economic and trade ties.

“I am honored with the appointment as the bearer of Kazakhstan’s flag in Penang and vow to fulfill the call with the same commitment I have for Penang and Malaysia,” he said.

Penang is the third vital spot of economic development in Malaysia.

Well-known as the “second Silicon Valley” due to the developed ecosystem of production of electronics with a share of multinational companies, Penang may offer a wide range of opportunities for enterprises.

Georgetown, the state capital city of Penang, is included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage List, which attracts tourists from around the world.

“Penang with its strategic location, business environment and cultural heritage is a perfect place to serve as a gateway to facilitate investment and trade opportunities, to encourage tourism, to enable our peoples to explore new horizons. The establishment of Honorary Consulate in Penang signifies the transformation towards true friendship through building new bridges between Kazakhstan and Malaysia,” said Ambassador of Malaysia to Kazakhstan Dato’ Syed Mohamad Bakri Syed Abd Rahman.

His words were echoed by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev, who described the opening of the Honorary Consulate as a “new chapter in relations” between the two nations.

“I am looking forward to bolster the economic and people-to-people ties, hence there is a huge potential for doing business, fostering trade, tourism and cultural engagement both in Kazakhstan and Penang,” said Sugurbayev.

At a separate meeting with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Ambassador Sugurbayev talked about opportunities to intensify the bilateral economic ties with Kazakhstan’s new economic course, which provides greater opportunities for investments and doing business in Kazakhstan.

Technology and innovation, encompassing technology transfer, innovation initiatives, and research and development, present another viable area for cooperation. Penang, known for its robust electronics sector, has immense potential to share its expertise with Kazakhstan.