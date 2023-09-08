Kazakhstan-Malaysia Partnership: Advancing Trade, Innovation and Prosperity

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to open its first Honorary Consulate in Penang, Malaysia, this fall. Datoˊ Wira Louis Ng Chun Hau, the founder and executive chairman of Public Gold Group, a prominent group of companies specializing in physical precious metals trading and minting in Malaysia, has been appointed the Honorary Consul. He discussed his motivations for taking on this mission and explained what this new role entails in an interview with the Astana Times.

One of the key reasons for assuming this role is his aspiration to bring positive change and play a vital role in enhancing the global socio-economic situation. This involves efforts to combat poverty and improve living standards for local and foreign communities through his extensive business network.

“As a Malaysian businessman, I believe that Malaysia shares similar values and goals with Kazakhstan, such as expanding into foreign markets and enhancing socio-economic aspects, including tourism, culture, trade, investments – particularly in the precious metal industry – and improving the welfare of citizens,” he said.

Mr. Ng is determined to bolster the existing bonds between Kazakhstan and Malaysia, aiming to enrich socio-economic sectors in both nations while representing Kazakhs residing in Penang.

“With this new role, I am eager to serve and provide assistance for Kazakhs looking to explore more business and investment opportunities in Penang and Malaysia, fostering a brighter future together,” said Mr. Ng.

Trade and economy boast the significant potential to expand bilateral partnerships. Mr. Ng stressed the importance of exploring business and investment opportunities in both countries, facilitating future partnerships between Penang locals and Kazakhstan.

Another potential area for cooperation is technology and innovation, including technology transfer, innovation initiatives, and research and development.

“Penang boasts a robust electric and electronics sector, and our region ranks among the global leaders in this industry. The knowledge in technology and innovation can be mutually shared and further enhanced between our countries,” he said.

According to him, Kazakhstan’s energy, technology, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors offer exceptional investment opportunities for Malaysian investors.

“Economic resilience is one of my key objectives in this role by promoting economic cooperation and trade diversification between two states to address global uncertainties. Another vital objective is ensuring the safety and well-being of Kazakh citizens in the region by providing consular assistance when needed,” Mr. Ng explained.

He emphasized the essential qualities expected of an honorary consul, including strong diplomatic and interpersonal skills, effective networking, adaptability, and ethical integrity.

“These qualities are vital for fulfilling the duties of the position, which encompass promoting diplomatic relations, assisting Kazakhs, and engaging with the local community to showcase Kazakhstan’s rich heritage,” he said.