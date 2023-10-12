Kazakh Rescuers Clear Debris at 76 Sites in Aftermath of Afghanistan Earthquake

By Saniya Sakenova in International on 12 October 2023

ASTANA – Kazakh rescuers have combed debris at 76 sites over the first 24 hours of work in quake-hit Afghanistan, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Oct. 11.

Photo credit: Alikhan Sariyev/Emergency Situations Ministry.

According to the ministry, rescuers continue to clear the rubble in the village of Naibrofi, Herat province.

Doctors and paramedics of the Disaster Medicine Center provided medical assistance to 39 local residents, including five children.

The new magnitude-6.3 aftershock struck on Oct. 11, 28 kilometers north of Herat, killing at least one person, and injuring over 100 people, reported BBC.

Photo credit: Alikhan Sariyev/Emergency Situations Ministry.

Before the earthquake on Wednesday, quakes that occurred since the weekend affected more than 12,100 people from approximately 1,730 families, most of them women and children, as stated by the United Nations.


