Kazakh Rescue Team Departs to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

ASTANA – Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations has mobilized rescuers to assist those affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan, following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s relevant instructions, reported the ministry’s press service on Oct. 10.

The rescue team, headed by the acting Chair of the Civil Defense and Military Units Committee of the Emergency Situations Ministry Ularbek Abykeyev, includes 45 people, search dogs, physicians and paramedics. Some of them helped Turkish earthquake victims in February.

Kazakhstan will also provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan people.

The devastating 6.3 magnitude earthquake that hit western Afghanistan 35 kilometers northwest of the city of Herat on Oct. 7, killed more than 2,400 people, according to Reuters.