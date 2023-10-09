Kazakhstan to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Quake-Hit Afghanistan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will provide humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Afghanistan, following the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on Oct. 9.

Kazakhstan will deliver food, tents, medicine, clothing and other essential items by air and rail in the near future. The Ministry of Emergency Situations will also send specialists, including dog handlers, to assist in rescuing people from the rubble.

According to Reuters, the devastating earthquake that hit western Afghanistan 35 kilometers northwest of the city of Herat on Oct. 7, killed more than 2,000 people. Rescue operations are underway to save people trapped under the rubble in the wake of a 6.3 magnitude earthquake.