Kazakh President Unveils Bust to Abu Nasr Al-Farabi in Beijing 

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev unveiled a bust of medieval philosopher and scientist Abu Nasr Al-Farabi at the Beijing Language and Culture University on Oct. 17, reported the Akorda press service.

Addressing the event participants, Tokayev spoke about Al-Farabi’s contribution to the intellectual rise of world civilization.

“A great thinker of the East, who made a significant contribution to the development of world civilization, was born and raised on the territory of Kazakhstan. Al-Farabi played an outstanding role in the formation of mathematics, natural science, astronomy, philology, and conducted research in other branches of science,” he said.

Tokayev emphasized that Al-Farabi was known as the “second teacher” after Aristotle and the works of the scientist are always relevant and do not lose their value. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared 2020 the year of Al-Farabi to mark the 1150th anniversary of his birth and hold international scientific symposia, conferences and other events to popularize his rich heritage.

Tokayev recalled that in his time he studied in this educational institution, so the opening of the bust of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi is a great honor for him. The President expressed confidence that the university students will comprehensively study the legacy of the great thinker, thereby contributing to the strengthening of cultural ties. He also appreciated the Chinese government, the university, the National Art Museum of China, and Wu Weishan, an internationally renowned sculptor, for supporting this initiative.