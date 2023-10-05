Karate Athlete Nurkanat Azhikanov Secures Sensational Win for Kazakhstan at Asian Games

ASTANA – Kazakh karate champion Nurkanat Azhikanov (75 kg) won the gold medal for Kazakhstan in the final of the kumite discipline at the 19th edition of the Asian Games in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. He upheld the country’s high standard after defeating Hassan Masarweh from Jordan ahead of schedule (8:0), announced the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports on Oct. 5.

This is Kazakhstan’s eighth gold medal at the Asian Games, with three of them being secured today alone.

“Congratulations to Nurkanat and his teammates on this success! Today our champion had no equal. I wish him continued success under our country’s flag and to delight his compatriots with stellar performances more often,” said Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev.

Earlier in the competition, Kazakhstan’s cyclists secured the top two positions in the group race in road cycling. Yevgeniy Fedorov clinched the gold medal and Alexey Lutsenko while Alexey Lutsenko complemented the achievement with a silver medal.