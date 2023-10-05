Kazakh Cyclists Triumph in Asian Games 2023 Road Cycling Team Race

By Staff Report in Sports on 5 October 2023

ASTANA — In a remarkable display of cycling prowess, Kazakhstan’s cyclists secured the top two positions in the group race on the road cycle. The nation’s cycling pride, Yevgeniy Fedorov, clinched the gold medal, and the reigning individual race champion, Alexey Lutsenko, added to the triumph with a silver medal, Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported on Oct.5. 

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Sports.

This achievement marked the addition of the sixth gold and twelfth silver medals to the country’s already impressive tally at the event, showcasing Kazakhstan’s remarkable athletic prowess and commitment to excellence.

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Sports.

“Today is a monumental day for domestic cycling. Our riders have once again exhibited their exceptional skill and determination. Congratulations to Evgeniy for his outstanding performance and securing the gold medal at the Asian Games!” said the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Yermek Marzhikpayev. 


