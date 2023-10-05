Astana Prepares for Secretariat Meeting of Congress of World and Traditional Religions Leaders

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is preparing to host the 21st meeting of the Secretariat of Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions scheduled for Oct. 11 in Astana, reported Zakon.kz.

The event will bring together representatives of Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism, and Shintoism from 24 countries, including Azerbaijan, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, Japan, Mongolia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Vatican, and others.

The meeting will be attended by the Secretary-General of the Islamic Research Academy at Al-Azhar Nazir Ayad, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, Secretary General of the World Fellowship of Buddhists Montian Thananart, among other religious leaders, political figures, representatives of international organizations, and leading world media.

The 21st gathering of world leaders will be chaired by Maulen Ashimbayev, chairperson of the Senate, an upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and head of the Congress Secretariat.