TechCrunch Ranks Kazakh Startup CerebraAI Among Best Startups in US

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Cerebra AI-powered software for early stroke detection and faster and more accurate treatment was selected among the best startups for the TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 exhibition, The Tech reported on Sept. 5.

As a member of Astana Hub International Technopark and the Astana International Financial Centre resident, Cerebra is a dynamic AI-driven platform specializing in neuroradiology for the automated diagnosis of ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes.

TechCrunch will exhibit 200 startups chosen from several thousand applicants for presentation to investors and participants during the Startup Battlefield 200, the world’s largest startup competition.

Every year, tech influencers in the United States select 200 startups worldwide, giving them full free access to the event and providing PR support.

The Startup Battlefield 200 will take place on Sept. 19-21 in San Francisco, covering topics such as AI, SaaS solutions, financial technology, security, sustainability and space exploration.