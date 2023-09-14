SCO Secretariat Hosts Kazakhstan’s Culture Day

ASTANA – The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat hosted Kazakhstan’s Culture Day on Sept. 13 as part of the country’s chairmanship of the SCO for 2023-2024 in Beijing, reported the SCO’s press service.

“The event contributes to the promotion of the cultural traditions of the SCO nations and the strengthening of the Shanghai Spirit,” reads the press statement.

SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming emphasized the importance of promoting cooperation in culture, one of the priority areas of SCO activities.

He said Almaty city was chosen the cultural and tourism capital of SCO this year within a project launched in 2022 to further popularize the rich historical and cultural heritage of the SCO peoples, and explore their tourism potential.

“Today’s event is aimed at demonstrating the cultural achievements of modern Kazakhstan,” the Secretary-General concluded.

The program featured performances of the Turan ethno-folk ensemble, and exhibitions of Kazakh national clothing, handicrafts, traditional rituals, national cuisine, books and photographs by Kazakh authors.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev informed that about 130 events are planned to be hosted during the country’s chairmanship, including the Summit of Heads of State, which will take place in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Embassy in China, the SCO Secretariat and the SCO Committee on Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation, which organized Kazakhstan’s Culture Day, will additionally hold about 20 trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian events during the year to strengthen the Shanghai Spirit.