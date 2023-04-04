Almaty Becomes SCO Cultural and Tourism Capital for 2023-2024

ASTANA – Almaty has become the cultural and tourism capital of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for 2023-2024 after the SCO culture ministers and SCO Deputy Secretary-General Janesh Kain supported the proposal to grant the Kazakh city a new status during an April 3 virtual meeting, announced the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Addressing the meeting participants, Oralov thanked Kain and SCO delegates for supporting Kazakhstan’s initiative. He said Almaty plans to host 14 events, including international tourism, cultural festivals, and marathons.

“We witness a dynamic development and strengthening of cooperation within the SCO in all areas, including tourism. The new status of Almaty will help improve the tourism sector,” said Oralov.

The online meeting was attended by Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov and representatives of China, India, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan is set to take over SCO chairmanship from July 2023 to July 2024.