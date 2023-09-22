President Tokayev Tasks New Advisor to Oversee Climate Conference Preparations

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Zulfiya Suleimenova as his Advisor and Special Representative for International Environmental Cooperation on Sept. 21. She has been tasked with overseeing the preparations for the 28th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference scheduled for November, reported the Akorda press service.

During their meeting on Sept. 21, Tokayev and Suleimenova discussed the preparations for the Regional Climate Summit, which Kazakhstan will host under UN auspices in 2026.

The President emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation with foreign partners, particularly in the sphere of decarbonizing the economy and reducing methane emissions.

Up until Sept. 1, Suleimenova served as the head of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, being the youngest minister in the government.

Born in Aktobe in 1990, she graduated from the Gumilev Eurasian National University with a major in international relations. She also completed the Security and International Studies program at Tokyo’s National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies.

She holds a Ph.D. and is also a member of the Presidential Youth Talent Pool, a Tokayev-initiated program to provide young people with a merit-based advancement pathway in their respective careers.