Kazakhstan Wins Silver in Fencing at 19th Asian Games

ASTANA – The men’s epee fencing team from Kazakhstan was one win short of claiming the gold medal after losing to Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

The team represented by Elmir Alimzhanov, Ruslan Kurbanov, Vadim Sharlaimov and Yerlik Sertay ended the main time with a 35-35 score but missed the Japanese epee fencer’s precise jab during the overtime.

This is the third medal for Kazakhstan in fencing during the Asian Games. Previously, the men’s saber fencing team from Kazakhstan won a bronze medal. Alimzhanov also earned a bronze medal in individual fencing on the epee.

Other updates

Adilbek Musin won a bronze medal in the 50-meter butterfly, covering the distance in 23.44 seconds. This is the second bronze medal for Musin. He scored his medal in the 100-meter butterfly.

Kazakhstan’s Ayan Beisenbayev won a bronze medal in the triathlon, completing the 1,500-meter swim, 40-kilometer bike stage and 10-kilometer run in 1:52:25.

Gymnast Nariman Kurbanov scored 15.100 points in the final performance, which earned him third place.

In the match for bronze, the men’s beach volleyball team from Kazakhstan, represented by Sergey Bogatu and Dmitriy Yakovlev, outplayed Abbas Pourasgari and Alireza Aghajanighasab from Iran, earning another bronze medal for Kazakhstan.

Cansel Deniz competed for silver in the Olympic weight division of women’s 67 kilograms however she could not withstand South Korea’s Lee Dabin.

A fellow taekwondo athlete in the men’s 80-kilogram division, Smayil Duisebay, also celebrated bronze after losing to China’s Song Zhaoxiang.

Women’s swimming team with Ksenia Ignatova, Adelaida Pchelintseva, Sofia Spodarenko and Diana Taszhanova advances to the finals at 4X100 meter freestyle relay, setting a new record time of 4:11.93 for Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan won the first gold of the Asian Games when the women’s national skeet shooting team secured 350 points, setting an Asian Games record for the number of points scored.

As of Sept. 29, Kazakhstan occupies the 11th position in the medals tally with three gold, four silver and 17 bronze medals, totaling 24. China leads the medal standings with 93 golds.