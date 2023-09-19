Kazakhstan Showcases Demographic Policy Model at International Summit in Hungary

ASTANA – Families play a crucial role in nurturing the younger generation, providing them with essential guidance, affection, and support, said Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva at the fifth Budapest Demographic Summit on Sept. 14-15, reported the ministry’s press service.

This enables young people to develop a sense of security and readiness to establish their own families in the future, Balayeva emphasized.

The international summit in Budapest gathered politicians, experts, representatives from religions, business leaders, scientists, and media professionals worldwide to discuss demographic matters and their impact on the family institution.

During an interactive panel session focused on family policy, Balayeva said the family’s significance in the nation’s sustainable development and highlighted key demographic trends in Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan is a multi-ethnic state, with over 100 ethnic groups and 18 religious denominations. It boasts a youthful population, with an average age of 32 years, and young people make up nearly 30% of the total population,” she said.

The minister also noted that despite concerns raised by demographers, Kazakhstan is diligently harnessing the energy of its youth to foster opportunities, following the course outlined by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his state-of-the-nation address.

Balayeva outlined the institutional foundations of the family-demographic policy, encompassing reforms, social support initiatives, the Digital Family Card, and other specialized programs currently in place.

She discussed issues that substantially impact child-rearing processes and outlined Kazakhstan’s efforts to overcome these challenges.

On the sidelines of the summit, Balayeva participated in several bilateral meetings, including discussions with Hungary’s Minister of Culture and Innovation János Csák and Head of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova.

The parties explored opportunities for bilateral collaboration, reaffirming their shared interest in advancing cooperation in family-demographic affairs and cultural-humanitarian relations.