Kazakhstan’s New Economic Model to be Citizen-Centered, Says Tokayev

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s new economic development model will focus on the interests and needs of its citizens, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his Sept. 1 address to the nation, according to the Akorda press service.

“Every year, more than 400,000 children are born in Kazakhstan. By year’s end, the population will reach 20 million. Based on 2022 statistics, average life expectancy has surpassed 74 years, with the median age at 32. Roughly a third of the population is young. The government’s task is to convert these demographic trends into competitive advantages,” said Tokayev.

He emphasized that every child should experience a safe and happy childhood, advocating for stricter penalties for any form of violence against minors. He also called for improvements in the safety of road infrastructure, buildings, clothing, and food aimed at children.

“The well-being of the younger generation extends to mental health,” Tokayev continued. “We must strengthen psychological support services in educational institutions, establish a unified helpline, and develop effective programs to aid victims of violence and bullying.”

Highlighting the significance of quality education, the President urged ongoing improvements in educational standards, teacher competence, internet speed, and free access to digital educational resources.

“All projects and initiatives introduced today for economic development rest on thorough research and calculations. By overhauling our economic system, we aim to ensure Kazakhstan’s prosperity and elevate the well-being of its citizens,” he noted.

Tokayev outlined ambitious plans for reforms targeting stable economic growth of 6-7%, with a goal to double the national economy to $450 billion by 2029.

“We have a clear vision for the future: we’re constructing a just and fair Kazakhstan—a country of equal opportunities and progress. We aim to build an effective state, characterized by law and order, a culture of dialogue, responsibility, and solidarity. Any actions aimed at undermining public order must be swiftly quelled,” the President emphasized.

Focusing on the importance of shifting public consciousness, Tokayev remarked that without a change in the citizens’ aspirations and attitudes, all other reforms would be fruitless.

“While the path of progress is seldom smooth, the onus to improve Kazakhstan lies with us alone. In times of crisis, it’s imperative for our citizens to maintain unity and solidarity. Political and economic reforms alone are insufficient to build a just and fair Kazakhstan. If everyone is patriotic, educated, hardworking, disciplined, responsible, fair, thrifty, and compassionate, no goal will be out of reach for us,” Tokayev concluded.