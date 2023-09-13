Kazakhstan Organizes International Media Contest Ahead of Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has announced its first-ever Alaman international media contest among journalists covering national sports, dedicated to the upcoming fifth World Nomad Games 2024, according to the contest’s press service.

The competition will run for six months, from Sept. 1 through March 1, 2024.

Both domestic journalists and representatives of foreign media will compete for best TV and radio program, best analytical material in newspapers and magazines, best educational material on the internet and mass media, best interview on YouTube, best photo in media and social network, best material about Kazakh national sports published in foreign media, and best social media material on blog and mobilography.

Top authors in each category will receive monetary rewards in the amount of one million tenge ($2,163.37) for first place, 700,000 tenge ($1,514.36) for second, and 500,000 tenge ($1,08169) for third place.

Organized by Kazakhstan’s Association of National Sports, the contest aims to promote national sports by objectively assessing and selecting the industry’s top media professionals, journalists, and authors.