Nomad Games in Kazakhstan to Promote Cultural Heritage

SEOUL – Kazakhstan will host the fifth World Nomad Games in 2024, seeking to promote the global ethnosports movement. This was announced by Ilyas Omarov, President of Kazakhstan Association of Sports Press, during the 85th International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Congress on May 8-11 in Seoul.

According to Omarov, the World Nomad Games aim to preserve the historical and cultural heritage and diversity in an era of globalization.

Athletes from 26 countries will compete for medals in 20 sports. Seven traditional sports, including Kyz Kuu (a Kazakh phrase meaning “to catch a girl”), sumo, and Mongolian wrestling, will be also organized for the event participants.

The games will be held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, Astana Arena Stadium, Saryarka cycle track, Kazanat hippodrome and the ethno village in the capital.

During the congress, Omarov met with Eui Seung Kim, Vice Mayor of Seoul Metropolitan Government, and Philipp Müller-Wirth, Chief of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Sport Section.

AIPS, established in 1924, is the international organization of sports journalists with 8,000 members from more than 100 countries. Nearly 200 delegations from around 80 countries attended the event.

The next congress will take place next year in Spain.