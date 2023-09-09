Kazakhconcert to Host Alem Saz International Music Festival This Fall

ASTANA – Kazakhconcert state musical organization named after Roza Baglanova will host the second Alem Saz International Music Festival from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, reported the organization’s press office.

Distinguished artists from Germany, Hungary, Japan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Spain and Türkiye will come together in Astana to showcase their talents to both residents and visitors.

With a mission to unify, preserve, and promote national cultures, the festival unites many nations through creative collaborations among artists. The event strengthens friendly ties between nations and promotes international cooperation in the arts, fostering respect for diverse countries’ historical and cultural heritage.

In 2022, the festival marked the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s establishment of diplomatic relations with 76 countries, attracting an audience of 13,500.

Co-sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Sports and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alem Saz is set to continue its success this fall with a lineup of new concerts, a fair, artist-led master classes, film screenings, and exhibitions.