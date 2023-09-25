Kazakh National Team Takes Part in 19th Asian Games Hangzhou Opening Ceremony, Wins Five Medals So Far

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan national team took part in the opening of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sept. 23, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

The opening parade, which took place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, commonly known as Big Lotus, brought together delegations from 45 Asian countries.

The national team of Kazakhstan, consisting of 525 people, will participate in 30 sports. Licenses to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will be competed for in nine events. Nearly 12,500 athletes from 45 Asian countries will take part in the competitions. Some 481 medals will be awarded in 61 disciplines at the Asian Games.

President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev, also attended the solemn ceremony.

“The opening ceremony of the Asian Summer Games was imposing. It was organized at a high level using modern technologies and the latest technical innovations, which made the gala event unique and colorful. The Kazakh delegation has traditionally demonstrated unity, friendliness, and determination on the path to victories,” said Kulibayev.

So far, Kazakh judokas Esmigul Kuyulova (up to 63 kilograms), Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (up to 81 kilograms), Magzhan Shamshadin (up to 60 kilograms) won bronze medals, as Abiba Abuzhakynova (up to 48 kilograms) won silver award at the Asian Games.

Also, Kazakhstan’s Nikita Chiryukin won a bronze medal in rapid-fire pistol shooting (25 meters).

The Asian Games, the largest sporting event after the Olympics, will last until Oct. 8.