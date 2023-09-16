Kazakh Tourism Development Forum Concludes with Multiple Proposals

AKTAU – The Kazakhstan Tourism Development Forum concluded with several key proposals aimed at boosting the country’s tourism sector. The event provided a platform for collaboration between government agencies and the private sector, as stated by Ermek Marzhikpayev, Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports, during the forum’s final panel session on Sept. 15 in Aktau.

The forum provided a high-level platform for discussions on current and emerging issues in tourism with Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov attending the closing panel session.

According to Smailov, Kazakhstan’s tourism strategy is in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive to develop “breakthrough projects” in this area.

“We have identified 10 priority tourist areas where ‘anchor’ projects will be implemented. One of them is the Caspian Sea coast. This is a unique place with distinct wildlife, beautiful beaches and historic landmarks. We aim to ensure the utmost comfort for every visitor, with both public and private sectors collaborating toward this goal,” Smailov said.

“We believe that today’s forum will serve as a productive dialogue platform for analysis and exchanging views on the current opportunities in the global tourism industry as well as in Kazakhstan,” he added.

Minister Marzhikpayev summarized the forum’s proposals, which are expected to significantly enhance Kazakhstan’s tourism landscape. Top priorities included relaxing visa requirements and improving accessibility for air travel.

Marzhikpayev also highlighted the importance of building Kazakhstan’s tourism brand and international marketing.

Other suggested actions included increasing investment in the tourism industry, improving infrastructure, digitizing tour guide operations, and establishing a standardized hotel classification system.