Amazon Web Services to Support Kazakhstan with IT Solutions

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Susan Pointer, Vice President of Amazon Corporation, on Sept. 19 in New York, forging a partnership to bolster the nation’s IT capabilities and introduce innovative solutions, Akorda press service reported.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry and Amazon Web Services (AWS) signed an agreement to acquire AWS advanced Outpost cloud solution and the launch of a pilot project for seamless integration with Kazakhstan’s QazTech platform.

The outpost cloud solution enables organizations to expand AWS’s cloud computing capabilities to their own on-premises data centers or edge locations.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin disclosed that the discussions also encompassed the possibility of revising legislation to accommodate AWS’s implementation of its own data center solutions. This legal adaptation seeks to enhance flexibility and align regulatory frameworks with the changing landscape of cloud technology.

President Tokayev, who arrived in New York for a working visit on Sept. 17, and Vice President Pointer discussed opportunities for developing cloud technologies and constructing data centers.

Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan’s achievements in e-government, emphasizing that further improvement of the country’s digital sphere will require top-notch infrastructure solutions.

The company showed great interest in deepening ties with Kazakhstan, aiming to expand its influence in the wider Central Asian region.

The announcement represents a significant advancement towards President Tokayev’s goal for Kazakhstan, which he declared in his state-of-the-nation address, to become a flourishing IT hub, leveraging the transformative power of cloud technology to drive economic growth and creativity.