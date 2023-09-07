Altynsarin Book House Shines as Hub of Culture and Knowledge in Astana

ASTANA – The Almatykitap publishing house opened the Ybrai Altynsarin Book House on Sept.5 in Astana, to bolster international collaboration in book distribution, fostering a culture of reading, and preserving national spiritual and cultural values. It is named after a distinguished progressive educator who dedicated himself to promoting forward-thinking education in the Kazakh steppes.

This contemporary bookstore includes a literary salon for cultural, educational, and scientific gatherings, book launches, author meetings, and workshops for adults and children.

According to Chair of the Board of Directors of the Publishing house, Eleonora Batalova, despite the rapid expansion of information technology, there remains a significant demand for books.

“Our sales data indicate a significant demand for learning the Kazakh language, evident from the threefold increase in educational literature publications,” she said.

Margulan Ospanov, the author of “Ybrai. The Pure Spring of the Steppe,” emphasized that the distinctive feature of this new establishment is its dual role as both a bookstore and a library.

“I believe this is a unique space where individuals can not only read and purchase books but also support authors and share stories and events with the community,” he said.

Ospanov also introduced his book written with Saltanat Utelbayeva, which chronicles the life journey of a prominent Kazakh educator based on archival and historical information. The book, published by Almatykitap house in 2022, received the Grand Prix at the International Silk Road exhibition.

The Almatykitap house also unveiled its educational platform, the first of its kind in the country, encompassing textbooks spanning from first to eleventh grades in Kazakh and Russian languages and an array of belletristic works.

“The electronic catalog of textbooks replicates the content of traditional printed textbooks entirely. Each textbook and lesson come equipped with interactive audio and video materials, enhancing efficiency and students’ engagement in their studies,” said Batalova.

The representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Astana Akimat (city administration), educators, scholars, authors, and prominent public figures attended the event.