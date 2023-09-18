Air Astana to Launch Daily Flights to Thailand

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana will launch daily flights to Bangkok and Phuket from the end of October, the airline’s press service reported on Sept. 16.

The increased frequency will offer passengers a greater choice of flights on comfortable A321LR and B767 aircraft.

Before the upcoming fall-winter season, Thailand will introduce temporary visa-free travel for Kazakh citizens with the right to stay up to 30 days from Sept. 25 to Feb. 29 next year.

A visa to Thailand is issued upon arrival, while regular flights are performed three times a week to Bangkok and four times a week to Phuket.