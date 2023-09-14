Thailand Eases Entry Requirements for Kazakh Citizens

By Staff Report in International on 14 September 2023

ASTANA – Thailand is set to introduce temporary visa-free travel for Kazakh citizens from Sept. 25 to Feb. 29 next year, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Photo credit: thethaiger.com.

Kazakh residents will be permitted to stay in Thailand without a visa for a period of up to 30 days. Longer trips will require an appropriate visa.

Kazakh passports must have a validity of more than six months upon crossing the Thai border.

The initiative aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Thailand and Kazakhstan, as well as promote tourism.


