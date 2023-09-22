Accreditation for 21st Meeting of Secretariat of Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is Now Open

ASTANA – Accreditation of international media to cover the 21st meeting of the Secretariat of Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled for Oct. 11, is open until Sept. 29, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The meeting, which will take place at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana, is expected to overview the outcomes of the eighth Congress and discuss the Concept for the Development of the Congress for 2023-2033.

The 21st Secretariat will involve religious leaders of the world and traditional religions from Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism, and Shintoism from Azerbaijan, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, Japan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and other countries.