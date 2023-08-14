Tim Draper Reality Show Invites Kazakh Startups to Win $1 Million

ASTANA – The Astana Hub, an international technopark of IT startups, invites Kazakh startups founders to submit their project ideas to the Meet the Drapers reality show about startups, Astana Hub CEO Magzhan Madiyev said in his Telegram channel on Aug. 11.

The show is set to film an episode for its seventh season on Oct. 12-13 at Digital Bridge 2023.

“Pitch your idea to Tim Draper, a venture capitalist behind Skype, Tesla, and SpaceX, to advance to the semifinals of the reality show,” Madiyev wrote.

The winner of Meet the Drapers final will receive investments worth $1 million. Pitch Deck should be submitted before Sept. 1 through the link.