Astana to Host Digital Bridge Int’l Technology Forum in October

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will host the Digital Bridge 2023 international technology forum on Oct. 12-13 to address the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the modern world, announced the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry on Aug. 7.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the event, which has been held since 2018. The forum is expected to gather over 20,000 participants, 300 IT companies, 100 investors and business angels, 250 speakers, and 100 startups from 15 countries.

According to Bagdat Mussin, Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, Digital Bridge 2023 will be dedicated to finding the right balance between technology and human resource. It will allow professionals and industry experts to share their knowledge to create a future where AI serves humanity.

“Kazakhstan has created favorable conditions for the concentration of scientists and young talents. Many AI products created by Kazakh citizens have already attracted the attention of the global community, and we can be proud of this. Artificial intelligence has a huge potential in developing the economy, industry, science and technology,” said Mussin.

The two-day program of the forum includes large-scale events, such as a plenary session with the participation of Tokayev and one-to-one meetings with him, over 30 panel sessions with international speakers, and events from Google for Startups.

The forum will also host the Digital Bridge Awards, the annual award of excellence in digitalization, and the Startup Alley, where 100 Kazakh and foreign technology startups will show their innovative solutions.

The technological marathon Astana Hub Battle will determine the finest IT startup. This year’s prize fund has increased four-fold to $75,000.

“This year, we have slightly changed the concepts of the Astana Hub Battle. The winners will be awarded in three categories – Best Social Impact, Most Innovative, and Exponential Growth. The jury will include the country’s largest investors, and interesting projects may receive additional proposals from them,” said Astana Hub CEO Magzhan Madiyev.

The Astana Hub Battle applications will be accepted until Sept. 20 on the digitalbridge.kz website.