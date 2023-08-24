Kazakhtelecom, AzerTelecom Agree to Construct Fiber Optic Communication Lines in Caspian Sea

ASTANA – The Kazakhtelecom and AzerTelecom companies signed an agreement on registering a joint venture responsible for the construction of fiber optic communication lines (FOCL) along the bottom of the Caspian Sea on Aug. 23, reported Kazakhtelecom’s press service.

The initiative, a part of the Digital Silk Road project, aims to improve the quality of internet connections in the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus. The length of the cable line on the seabed, connecting Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, will reach 380 kilometers, as the capacity of the new line will reach 400 terabit per second.

“The creation of a joint venture is another important step that the parties have taken towards the creation of the cable system. This step confirms the commitment of the parties to a project of international importance. … The Digital Silk Road route will play an important role in improving the business environment, economic development and strengthening the positions of our countries on the world stage, and will open up new opportunities for regional cooperation,” said AzerTelecom Director General for Operations Sergei Nazarenko.

Kazakhtelecom and AzerTelecom signed a shareholder agreement on the establishment of a joint venture responsible for the construction and operation of the Trans-Caspian fiber optic communication lines along the bottom of the Caspian Sea in June during Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov’s visit to Azerbaijan.

“We seek to make our project the most significant in the region. Our goals also include establishing new partnerships to facilitate the growth of digital services and create new products that will spread from Asia to Europe,” said Managing Director for Development with Government Agencies of Kazakhtelecom Akimzhan Akylbekov.

The sides signed a memorandum of a strategic partnership to install FOCL last year. The construction of the Trans Caspian fiber optic communication lines was launched in January 2019.