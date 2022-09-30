Kazakhtelecom, AzerTelecom to Install Fiber Optic Communication Lines Along Bottom of Caspian Sea

ASTANA – The Kazakhtelecom and AzerTelecom companies signed a memorandum of a strategic partnership to install fiber optic communication lines (FOCL) along the bottom of the Capsian Sea on Sept. 28, reported Kazakhtelecom’s press service.

“The cooperation between our companies as part of the Trans Caspian Fiber Optic (TCFO) project, a part of the Digital Silk Road project, will open up opportunities for us to enter new markets, expanding our transit capabilities. It will also enable us to improve the reliability of the services we provide in our countries,” said Director General for Operations at AzerTelecom Sergei Nazarenko.

The construction of the Trans Caspian Fiber Optic communication lines launched in January 2019. The project will create a new digital telecommunications corridor between Europe and Asia.

Initially, the Azerbaijani company was supposed to install 380-400 kilometers of communication lines in partnership with the Transtelecom company, but because the latter did not fulfil its obligations, the decision was made to replace it with Kazakhtelecom.

The deal was signed during the international Digital Bridge Forum in Astana.