Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Reinforce Strategic Partnership and Alliance

ASTANA – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of further enhancing multifaceted collaboration with Kazakhstan to strengthen the strategic partnership and alliance, as he received Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu in Tashkent on Aug. 17, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

President Mirziyoyev commended the significant progress the two countries have achieved in bilateral cooperation over the past few years.

Nurtleu, who was on an official visit to Uzbekistan, conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Mirziyoyev, briefing him on the implementation of agreements reached at the highest levels in 2021-2022.

At a meeting with Uzbek Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov, Nurtleu discussed the present state and prospects for Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation, as well as the key issues on the regional and international agendas.

Noting an unprecedented level of bilateral relations reached in recent years, the parties highlighted the signing of a historic Treaty on Allied Relations in 2022 and active interactions sustained at governmental, parliamentary, and regional levels.

The countries brought mutual trade to a record high of $5 billion, successfully undertaking substantial joint projects in industrial cooperation.

The ministers devoted particular attention to the comprehensive development of objectives set by the presidents on various domains such as trade, industrial cooperation, energy, transport and logistics, water relations, agriculture, culture, science, and education.

Following the talks, the foreign ministries signed a 2024-2025 cooperation program to preserve constructive engagement both bilaterally and within multilateral structures.

As part of the visit to Uzbekistan, the Kazakh delegation visited a technological park in Tashkent to get acquainted with its work. The delegation also took part in a flower-laying ceremony at the monument to great Kazakh philosopher and poet Abai Kunanbaiuly, whose anniversary was celebrated on Aug. 10.