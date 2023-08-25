Kazakhstan, UN Prioritize Preventive Diplomacy Tools for Central Asian Security

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu emphasized the significance of preventive diplomacy tools in maintaining peace and security in Central Asia during an Aug. 24 meeting with Kaha Imnadze, the newly appointed Special Representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General and Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), reported the Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed the increasing role of the Central Asian region, the responsible use of transboundary water resources, counterterrorism efforts, the fight against drug trafficking, and the situation in Afghanistan.

Nurtleu stressed that Kazakhstan prioritizes cooperation with the UN, noting its pivotal role in addressing security challenges and fostering sustainable development.

He stated that the objectives of the UN Regional Centre on Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan, established following Kazakhstan’s proposal, are crucial and much-needed.

Nurtleu also briefed Imnadze on comprehensive political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to promote democratization, strengthen the rule of law, and facilitate inclusive economic growth in Kazakhstan.

Imnadze commended the longstanding partnership and mutual trust between Kazakhstan and the UN, lauding the country’s commitment to multilateralism and active regional cooperation engagement.

He also expressed readiness to contribute to the development and prosperity of Central Asian countries.

Imnadze later met with Yerkin Tukumov, the director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President (KazISS), who emphasized UNRCCA’s importance for bolstering cooperation in Central Asia.

The parties drew particular attention to water and environmental problems, exchanging views on addressing these issues in close collaboration.

They also touched on the situation in Afghanistan, agreeing on the necessity to collaborate on comprehensive analytical studies and expert dialogues focusing on the Central Asia – Afghanistan perspective.

Yesterday, Imnadze had a meeting with President Tokayev, during which he noted the country’s significant contribution to strengthening peace and promoting regional dialogue.

Established in 2007 on the initiative of the Central Asian states in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, the UNRCCA is a special political mission under the UN Department of Political Affairs and Peace-Building. It aims to assist Central Asian states in identifying and addressing potential threats to peace and security in the region.