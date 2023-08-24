UN Commends Kazakhstan’s Efforts to Strengthen Peace, Promote Dialogue in Central Asia

ASTANA – Special Representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General and Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze noted Kazakhstan’s significant contribution to strengthening peace and promoting dialogue in the region during an Aug. 24 meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev congratulated Imnadze on his appointment to a high position and expressed confidence that he would significantly contribute to the development of cooperation between the states of Central Asia and the UN.

The President emphasized the importance and relevance of the UNRCCA and expressed readiness to support its efforts in ensuring sustainable growth and strengthening stability and security in the region.

Imnadze thanked Tokayev for supporting the center’s activities and promised to promote fruitful cooperation between the region’s countries.

The sides also discussed the current situation in Afghanistan.

Imnadze of Georgia was appointed Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UNRCCA on June 14, succeeding in this position Natalia Gherman of Moldova.