Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Willingness to Advance Partnership

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli on Aug. 17 to consider trade and economic cooperation and prospects in the agricultural and tourism sectors, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev, in the welcoming speech, stressed that Al-Fadhli’s visit would accelerate the development of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, focusing on the importance of implementing the agreements reached during his negotiations with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in July.

“During my last visit to Jeddah, I met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. We agreed on close cooperation and strengthening of relations between the two countries. Our mutual agreements are being consistently implemented,” Tokayev said.

Al-Fadhli, in turn, thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and hospitality, confirmed the commitment of the Crown Prince to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan, and focused on food security.

“Food security is a big problem worldwide today. We sincerely believe that Kazakhstan has every opportunity to become a key player in this area,” he said.

Tokayev visited Jeddah last month to participate in the first Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – Central Asian countries summit.