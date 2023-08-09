Kazakhstan Plans to Send 100,000 Tons of Oil to Germany This Month

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to send 100,000 tons of oil to Germany via the Druzhba oil pipeline in August, despite the shutdown of one of its strings due to a leak in Poland, reported the Kazakh Energy Ministry on Aug. 7.

The Bolshoi Chagan oil pumping station received 11,600 tons from Aug. 3 to 5, intending to get the rest from Aug. 6 to Aug. 29.

Karachaganak Petroleum Operating Consortium is set to transport oil toward the Samara oil delivery point between Aug. 25-29 for its further delivery to Adamowo-Zastawa in Germany from Aug. 28 to 30.

According to Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev, Kazakhstan’s volumes of hydrocarbon raw materials are carried out as per international agreements. The pilot volume of about 90,000 tons has already been shipped.

Mentioning the agreements on the export of Kazakh oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Satkaliyev said there are ongoing negotiations on the possibility of transporting oil along the Baku-Supsa pipeline.