Kazakhstan Increases Tengiz Oil Shipment Through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline

ASTANA – KazTransOil oil transportation company has shipped 347,100 tons of oil from the Tengiz field via the Baku (Azerbaijan) – Tbilisi (Georgia) – Ceyhan (Türkiye) oil pipeline in April-June, reported the company’s press service on July 5.

In January-March, the company exported 19,200 tons of the Tengiz oil via this route.

Last year, KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company, and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR signed a five-year agreement to transport 1.5 million tons of oil through the Baku – Tbilisi – Ceyhan pipeline.