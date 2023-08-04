Kazakh Lowcoster FlyArystan Suspends Check-In Fee at Airports

ASTANA – The Kazakh lowcost airline FlyArystan has suspended check-in fees at airports for international flights after the air company introduced charges on Aug. 3, while online check-in remains free, reported Kazinform on Aug. 4.

“When launching this service for international flights, the low-cost airline encountered unforeseen obstacles and temporarily suspended the launch until the issues were resolved. The airline will refund passengers who purchased a paid check-in service at the airport,” the air carrier said in a statement.

FlyArystan remains committed to this service and its digitalization strategy, which aims to develop the aviation industry in Kazakhstan.

“After the announcement of the launch of check-in fees at airports for international flights from July 3, more than 60% of passengers used the FlyArystan application to check in for free,” said the statement.

According to FlyArystan, this method will allow passengers to avoid queues during busy travel.