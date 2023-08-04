Kazakh Lowcoster FlyArystan Suspends Check-In Fee at Airports

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 4 August 2023

ASTANA – The Kazakh lowcost airline FlyArystan has suspended check-in fees at airports for international flights after the air company introduced charges on Aug. 3, while online check-in remains free, reported Kazinform on Aug. 4.

Photo credit: FlyArystan.

“When launching this service for international flights, the low-cost airline encountered unforeseen obstacles and temporarily suspended the launch until the issues were resolved. The airline will refund passengers who purchased a paid check-in service at the airport,” the air carrier said in a statement.

FlyArystan remains committed to this service and its digitalization strategy, which aims to develop the aviation industry in Kazakhstan.

“After the announcement of the launch of check-in fees at airports for international flights from July 3, more than 60% of passengers used the FlyArystan application to check in for free,” said the statement.

According to FlyArystan, this method will allow passengers to avoid queues during busy travel.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »