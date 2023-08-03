Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan Lowcoster Introduces Check-In Fee for International Flights

ASTANA – FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline, has introduced check-in fees at airports for international flights from Aug. 3, following the announcement they made on July 3. Online check-in remains free.

According to the statement, the carrier charges 5,000 tenge ($11.20) for the check-in service for international flights bought in advance on the app or on the website. If checking-in at the airport at the check-in counter before departure, the cost is 10,000 tenge ($22.41).

Online check-in for international flights, which is available from July 3, remains free of charge. It opens 30 days and closes 60 minutes before departure.

“When you check-in online for international flights, a boarding pass is not issued, it must be printed at the check-in counter for security purposes, to check the availability of the necessary travel documents,” reads the press statement.

As for domestic flights, advance check-in at the airport online will cost 500 tenge ($1.12), at the terminal before departure – 1,000 tenge ($2.24), and at the airport check-in desk with payment before departure – 1,000 tenge ($2.24).