Foreign Minister Reiterates Kazakhstan’s Commitment to Balanced Multi-Vector Foreign Policy

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is committed to continuing a balanced multi-vector pragmatic foreign policy aimed at preventing current signs of geopolitical fragmentation of the international community, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said at an Aug. 18 meeting with heads of the United Nations representative offices accredited in the country, reported the Foreign Ministry.

During his visit to the UN Plaza building in Almaty, Nurtleu congratulated on the 30th anniversary of the UN presence in Kazakhstan and highlighted the high level of interaction between the parties during this period.

The minister recalled Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

“I believe this center will become a catalyst for achieving sustainable development and prosperity in the region,” he said.

Given that the UN agencies based in Almaty have a regional mandate, the meeting covered issues of regional cooperation within the UN and ongoing projects addressing relevant challenges in Central Asia.

The UN representatives provided updates on the organization’s activities and development priorities, expressing their willingness to support Kazakhstan’s efforts to ensure sustainable development at the regional and national levels.

The UN Plaza building in Almaty was officially inaugurated in 2019 by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It houses 18 agencies employing more than 120 people.