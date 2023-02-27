Kazakh FM Meets with UN Officials in Almaty, Reaffirms Country’s Commitment to Multilateralism

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi congratulated the United Nations on the 30th anniversary of UN presence in Kazakhstan during his meeting with representatives of UN agencies and diplomatic corps on Feb. 24 in Almaty, reported the ministry’s press service.

Tileuberdi noted the high level of interaction between Kazakhstan and the UN over this period and highlighted the country’s initiative to establish a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

“Firm conviction and commitment to multilateralism, and a predictable and constructive foreign policy is a priority for Kazakhstan. The UN Regional Center will serve as an effective tool in implementing the UN regional development system,” said Tileuberdi.

In turn, the UN officials and diplomats commended the efforts of the country’s leadership to build a Just Kazakhstan and expressed gratitude to the Kazakh government and Almaty akimat (administration) for their support in providing comfortable conditions for their activities in Almaty.

During the minister’s visit to the Office of International Organizations, officials organized the ceremony of naming the building “UN Plaza”.

“We are very pleased that the UN office was named UN Plaza. This once again shows the commitment of the Kazakh government to multilateral cooperation. We are privileged to have such a building,” said UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey.

The UN office in Almaty was inaugurated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in May 2019. It houses 18 agencies employing more than 120 people.